SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $49,391,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.