SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.
NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 3,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $118.06.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
