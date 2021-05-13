SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 3,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.