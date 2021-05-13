SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,670 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 261,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,315. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

