SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $23.15 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 3.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.94. 65,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,451. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

