SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 27,500 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 2.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,424. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

