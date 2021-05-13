SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Holdings Cut by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 91.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,022 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

