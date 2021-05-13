SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLOW. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

