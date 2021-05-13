S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the purchase, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

