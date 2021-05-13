St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Downgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Numis Securities restated a house stock rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. St. Modwen Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. St. Modwen Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 549 ($7.17).

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.