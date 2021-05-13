STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.11.

STAG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 8,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

