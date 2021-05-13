Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Insiders sold 88,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,084 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

