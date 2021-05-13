Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

