State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $197.03 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $212.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.01 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.