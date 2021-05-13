State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $256.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.41 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.