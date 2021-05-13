State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.58. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.