State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $466.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.76 and a 200-day moving average of $484.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $337.04 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

