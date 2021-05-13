State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

DRI opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

