State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.40 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.