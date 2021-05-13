State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Paper by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in International Paper by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of IP stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

