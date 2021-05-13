State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

