State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,531 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.