State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,824 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

