State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

