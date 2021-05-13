Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) versus Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stellantis and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 2 1 3 0 2.17 Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $40.27, indicating a potential upside of 126.49%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Li Auto $41.88 million 384.06 -$359.16 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats Stellantis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

