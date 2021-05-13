Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in ANSYS by 156.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 181,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,717,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 51.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

ANSS stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

