Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 352,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

