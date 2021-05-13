Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 268,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,802,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

