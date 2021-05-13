Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 43,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

