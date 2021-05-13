Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $38.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,045.58. 50,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,020. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,147.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,144.67. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

