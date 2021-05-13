Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after buying an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,813,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -299.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.