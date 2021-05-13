Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

