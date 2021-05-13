Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) to Hold

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGIFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

