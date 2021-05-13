Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) PT Raised to GBX 326 at Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on STCK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.84).
Shares of STCK opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 265.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £536.00 million and a P/E ratio of 31.79. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01).
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.