Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 571% compared to the typical volume of 378 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $9.00 on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 78,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

