Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of EDI stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.57.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
