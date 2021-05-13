Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of EDI stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

