StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.12, but opened at $64.70. StoneX Group shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.
The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.
SNEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.24.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.