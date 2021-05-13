StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.12, but opened at $64.70. StoneX Group shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

SNEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.