StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to $5.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.