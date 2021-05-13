STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.