STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

