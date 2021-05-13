StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

