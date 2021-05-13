StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.