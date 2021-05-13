StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

