StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

