Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,493 shares of company stock worth $23,465,018. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.92. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

