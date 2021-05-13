Strs Ohio Has $736,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323,762 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 286,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

