Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 58.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $679.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

ULH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

