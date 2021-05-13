Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASIX opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $839.85 million, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

