Strs Ohio Sells 1,156 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Saul Centers worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

