Strs Ohio Sells 4,149 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $458.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,056.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

