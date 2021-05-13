Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $61,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of SGEN opened at $144.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $164.92. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,867,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.